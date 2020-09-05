New Contactless Check-In Eliminates Need to Touch Kiosk Screens

Collins Aerospace Systems, a Raytheon Technologies business, is eliminating the need to physically touch kiosk screens during airport check-in and baggage drops. The company’s new Kiosk Connect solution provides a full, end-to-end, contactless airport journey.

By simply scanning a QR code with their mobile device, passengers can quickly connect to a common use kiosk using either the airport’s public Wi-Fi or the kiosk’s built-in Wi-Fi, with no requirement to download any apps. From there, users complete the check-in process on their phones and produce boarding passes and bag tags without ever touching the kiosk screen.

“When combined with our secure biometric solutions and self-service airport products, this new feature enables travelers to experience a contactless airport journey all the way from check-in to boarding,” said LeAnn Ridgeway, vice president and general manager, Information Management Services for Collins Aerospace.

Collins Aerospace’s ARINC SelfPass™ system is able to complete a passenger’s contactless journey through the use of a single token ID driven by secure biometrics. SelfPass can be applied to multiple points in the process, including check-in, immigration and security, lounge access and boarding. Each step can be completed in a matter of seconds with no need to present traditional boarding and identification documents. Air travelers simply step up to the camera for a facial match against the biometrics database then proceed.

