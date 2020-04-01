New South Wales Police Awards Six-Year Biometric ID Contract to IDEMIA

IDEMIA has renewed its partnership with the New South Wales Police Force, the largest police force in Australia. Under the six-year contract, IDEMIA will support and maintain the LiveScan biometric identification solution. LiveScan is used to process and book criminals’ biometric data in 142 police stations across New South Wales.

IDEMIA’s LiveScan technology provides law enforcement jurisdictions with a flexible workflow-based application to capture criminals’ biometric information and demographics. The New South Wales Police Force currently serves more than 7.5 million people over an area of 800,000 sq. km.

