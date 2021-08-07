New Terminal at JFK International Airport to Include a Host of Security Innovations

The Board of Commissioners of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has approved a public private-partnership agreement with JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), including JetBlue Airways, to build a new $3.9 billion state-of-the-art Terminal 6 at JFK International Airport.

The new terminal, which will connect to JetBlue’s Terminal 5, will create an anchor on the north side of the airport. Originally set to break ground in 2020, the project was threatened by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on air travel and the uncertain future of the industry. All of the $3.9 billion cost to build the new terminal will be privately financed by JMP.

The Board resolution passed on August 5 both approves the terms of the agreement with the private consortium that will build the new global standard, 21st century terminal and also authorizes $130 million in Port Authority capital funding to build enabling infrastructure for the new Terminal 6 project, including airside improvements, and utility enhancements such as electrical support for the project. This Port Authority capital commitment is part of the agency’s previously allocated capital to the redevelopment of JFK. Construction of the new Terminal 6 will break ground in 2022.

The new terminal will connect to Terminal 5 and be equipped with capacity for ten new gates, as well as bright and airy check-in halls and arrival spaces designed to enhance the customer experience. The new terminal will incorporate the latest advances in both sustainability and security. The total economic activity impact from the project, including indirect effects such as the local market participation of employees of suppliers, amounts to nearly $2.8 billion in total wages and $6.3 billion in total economic activity.

New security elements will include touchless passenger journey, digital systems to streamline the boarding experience and passenger journey throughout the airport, automated TSA security lanes, advanced video search analytics, biometric-based access control systems and a flexible design to accommodate future technology and/or regulatory changes.

Sustainability enhancements will include various carbon emissions reductions through the use of renewable energy technologies such as a solar hot water system, aircraft de-icing and fluid recovery, and electric ground service equipment such as baggage tractors and belt loaders.

Read more at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

