Northrop Grumman Appoints Christine Zeitz as APAC General Manager

Northrop Grumman Corporation has appointed Christine Zeitz general manager for the Asia Pacific region, responsible for all aspects of program performance and strategic growth in Australia, Japan and South Korea.

Zeitz will report to Mary Petryszyn, corporate vice president and president, Defense Systems sector; and will partner with Northrop Grumman’s chief executives in the Asia Pacific region. Zeitz will be based in Canberra, Australia.

“I look forward to Christine leading our continued growth across the Asia Pacific region to ensure we are well positioned to support our customers,” said Petryszyn.

As a global aerospace and defense company, Northrop Grumman has a well-established presence with a network of offices and local operations across the Asia Pacific region. The company serves as a lead systems integrator, in addition to providing maintenance and logistics support, and delivering advanced systems like the MQ-4C Triton, RQ-4 Global Hawk and E-2D Advanced Hawkeye.

Prior to joining Northrop Grumman, Zeitz served as chief executive officer of Leidos Australia, responsible for strategic growth in Australia and the Asia Pacific region. Prior to that, she served as president of BAE Systems North East Asia region.

