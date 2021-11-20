Albright Becomes Chairwoman of Defense Policy Board After Austin’s Review

The Department of Defense swore in former Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright as the chair of the Defense Policy Board. Albright is the first chair of Defense Policy Board appointed since the completion of Secretary of Defense Austin’s zero-based review of all DoD advisory boards and committees.

Albright brings a wealth of experience to this advisory board. She is a professor, author, diplomat and businesswoman who served as the 64th Secretary of State of the United States. In 1997, she was named the first female Secretary of State and became, at that time, the highest-ranking woman in the history of the U.S. government. From 1993 to 1997, Dr. Albright served as the U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations. She is a Professor in the Practice of Diplomacy at the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service and Chair of the Albright Stonebridge Group. She also Chairs the National Democratic Institute and serves as President of the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation.

As the chair of the Defense Policy Board, Albright will lead a group of distinguished members that, through the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, provides the Secretary of Defense and Deputy Secretary of Defense with independent, informed advice and opinions concerning matters of defense policy in response to specific tasks from the Secretary of Defense, the Deputy Secretary, and the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.

In accepting the appointment as chair, Albright noted, “I am deeply honored to serve as Chair of the Defense Policy Board at a critical moment for the Department of Defense. Under Secretary Austin’s leadership, the Department is adapting to the changing nature of warfare and working to stay ahead of any potential adversaries. I look forward to partnering with my colleagues on the DPB to offer our independent advice on the full range of policy issues confronting the Department.”

The Defense Policy Board has been and will continue to be a valuable resource as the Department defends the nation, takes care of our people and succeeds through teamwork. The DoD leadership team looks forward to working with former Secretary Albright in her new role as the Defense Policy Board chair, as well as with the whole board as it begins its work.

Additional information about the Defense Policy Board and its membership can be found on its website: https://policy.defense.gov/OUSDP-Offices/Defense-Policy-Board/

