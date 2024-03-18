Angela Mercado, a seasoned professional with an extensive track record in federal support services, has been promoted to the position of Senior Director of the National Security and Safety Sector at RELI Group, Inc. Her promotion underscores her remarkable contributions and leadership within the company.

Taking to LinkedIn to share her exciting news, Angela expressed her gratitude for the invaluable support and mentorship she has received from RELI’s senior leadership during her tenure spanning nearly six years. Her message reflects her dedication to driving excellence and fostering growth within the organization while ensuring unwavering support for federal clients.

Having served in various capacities at RELI Group, Angela brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role. Previously holding positions such as Director of Enterprise Support Services and Program Director, Angela has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a profound commitment to delivering top-quality services to federal customers.

Before joining RELI Group, Angela honed her skills in the dynamic landscape of the U.S. House of Representatives, where she served as a Web Content Developer and Reference Assistant. Her academic background includes a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Saint Michael’s College, providing her with a solid foundation for her diverse professional journey.

In her new capacity as Senior Director, Angela will continue to spearhead initiatives aimed at providing exemplary support to federal clients in the crucial domains of national security and safety. Her leadership will play a pivotal role in driving RELI Group’s continued growth and further solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in the federal sector.

Angela’s promotion exemplifies RELI Group’s commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within its ranks, showcasing the company’s dedication to fostering a culture of excellence and empowerment. As she assumes her new role, Angela is poised to lead with integrity, vision, and a steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional results.