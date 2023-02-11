Babel Street Appoints Retired Air Vice-Marshal Sean Corbett as International Advisor

Babel Street is pleased to announce the appointment of Air Vice-Marshal Sean Corbett CB MBE MA RAF to its Board of Advisors.

Corbett brings extensive global open-source intelligence (OSINT) and operational experience, having served a 30-year career in the Royal Air Force as a professional intelligence officer and retiring as a two-star flag officer. His career has extended across the world, from serving tours of duty in Northern Ireland, Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, the Balkans, Libya, Central America, and Malaysia. His last military appointment was in Washington, D.C., serving as the first non-U.S. Deputy, Director of a major U.S. intelligence agency, where he developed and implemented transformational change programs throughout the U.S. intelligence community.

“With the addition of AVM Corbett to our already highly accomplished board of advisors, Babel Street continues to raise the bar for excellence in open-source intelligence,” said Michael Southworth, CEO of Babel Street. “His ability to contextualize OSINT on a global level is unmatched and will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to serve the public and private sectors. We are honored to have him on board and confident that his guidance will help drive us towards continued growth and success.”

On top of his impressive military career, Corbett is the founder and CEO of IntSight Global Ltd, a management consultancy specializing in transformation and business optimization within the intelligence and security sector for government and commercial organizations.

“Our advisors provide us with tremendous insight into government and international agencies, which uniquely positions us to provide them with our powerful AI-enabled platform,” said Retired General Mark. R. Quantock, EVP of Strategic Accounts. “Ultimately, our customers greatly benefit by leveraging the power of big data and publicly-available information to quickly render valuable and actionable intelligence.”

Babel Street’s software delivers critical and timely insights from across a massive digital landscape of multilanguage, publicly available data through a single pane of glass for analysis, collaboration, and action at superhuman speed. With recently expanded partnerships, the launch of its new Insight API tools, and the acquisition of the powerful text analytics platform Rosette, Babel Street has continued to assert itself as a leader in OSINT for business and government agencies that require global situational awareness, identity management, and risk decision automation.

“I am excited to join the advisory team at Babel Street, a company that provides unparalleled insights through their innovative AI-enabled platform and expertise in open-source intelligence,” said Corbett. “I am confident in the unique value their information and analysis can bring to even the most complex situations, and I’m eager to contribute to Babel Street’s mission and continued expansion.”

Corbett currently resides in the U.K. He joins the Babel Street Board of Advisors alongside Robert Ashley, Paul Becker, David Glaser, Jack Gumtow, Ellen McCarthy, and Patricia Stokes.