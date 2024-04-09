In a strategic move to enhance its global cloud security and compliance framework, Zscaler, Inc., a front-runner in cloud security, proudly announces the appointment of Brian Conrad as the new Director of Global Compliance, Authorizing Authority Liaison. Conrad brings to Zscaler a wealth of experience from his notable service in the military, industry, and federal government sectors, aiming to bolster Zscaler’s mission in aiding customers to navigate their digital transformation journeys successfully by meeting stringent compliance standards and adopting a modern Zero Trust security model.

Conrad’s recent role as the acting director of the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) underscores his profound impact on the growth and modernization of secure cloud service adoption across government agencies. His leadership was instrumental in the codification of FedRAMP into law and the formation of the Federal Secure Cloud Advisory Committee. Through his commitment to the program’s ethos of “authorize once, use many times,” Conrad has significantly contributed to streamlining and enhancing the FedRAMP program, facilitating the wider adoption of secure cloud services across the government sector.

Stephen Kovac, Zscaler’s Global Chief Compliance Officer, emphasized the critical timing of Conrad’s appointment, noting, “Brian joins us at a critical time, where not just our nation, but our international allies, are facing a constant barrage of global cyber threats.” Kovac highlighted Zscaler’s distinction as the sole cloud security service provider with core solutions authorized at both the FedRAMP High and Moderate levels and its certifications across multiple strategic allied countries. He added, “Brian’s expertise will uniquely position us to help accelerate that growth in our government and governments across the globe with similar certification programs as FedRAMP.”

Conrad’s arrival at Zscaler is seen as a pivotal asset in the company’s ambition for international expansion and the global certification of its cloud security solutions. His extensive background, particularly in spearheading cloud security initiatives and frameworks, positions him as a key driver in Zscaler’s efforts to extend its FedRAMP Moderate clouds internationally and attain cloud security certification in nations with stringent requirements.

Reflecting on his new role, Conrad stated, “From the earliest days of the FedRAMP program, Zscaler has been an innovator, working to ensure the federal government can deliver modern digital government services, securely.” He further expressed his enthusiasm for contributing to Zscaler’s vision of a secure global digital ecosystem, emphasizing the importance of implementing a Zero Trust cybersecurity framework across organizations.

Before joining Zscaler, Conrad honed his skills in cloud computing and cybersecurity in senior leadership roles at Booz Allen Hamilton and served in the United States Marine Corps, showcasing his dedication to national and cybersecurity. He holds an MBA from the Raymond A. Mason School of Business at William & Mary, is a senior executive fellow at the Harvard John F. Kennedy School of Government, and possesses advanced degrees in Information Technology Management and history with a minor in economics.

Conrad’s multifaceted experience and leadership in cybersecurity and cloud computing are poised to fortify Zscaler’s commitment to providing robust, compliant cloud security solutions to its customers worldwide. His strategic vision and expertise are expected to drive significant advancements in Zscaler’s global compliance initiatives, safeguarding digital transformations and fostering a safer internet ecosystem for organizations globally.