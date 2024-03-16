Bridgett Lewis, incumbent Torrance Councilmember and Manager of Homeland Security at the Port of Long Beach, celebrated a resounding victory in the District 2 race of the Torrance City Council election on Friday, March 15.

With nearly 54% of the votes, amounting to 3,341 ballots cast in her favor, Lewis emerged victorious against her opponent, Andrew Lee, an esteemed educator and healthcare director. Lee secured approximately 46% of the votes, equating to 2,862 supporters. The margin between the two candidates stood at 479 votes.

Lewis wasted no time in expressing her gratitude to the voters of District 2, as well as her dedicated team of volunteers, supporters, and family members. Taking to Facebook and LinkedIn to share her appreciation, Lewis humbly acknowledged the honor bestowed upon her by the electorate.

“I am deeply honored to have won the city council election,” Lewis remarked in her post, encapsulating her sentiments of gratitude and humility.

Lewis, whose impressive track record includes a notable accolade as the recipient of a “Mission Award” at HSToday back in 2019, was initially appointed to the Torrance City Council in August 2022. She assumed the position following the departure of Mayor George Chen, who vacated the District 2 seat upon winning the mayoral election that year.

In an interview following her victory, Lewis expressed her elation, citing the historic significance of her win. “I am 480 votes ahead, and we agree that it’s safe to call it,” Lewis remarked. “With this, I just became the first Black female elected to office in Torrance’s 111-year history. I’m super excited.”

As she prepares to continue serving her constituents with dedication and integrity, Lewis’s victory marks a milestone in Torrance’s rich history, underscoring the city’s commitment to diversity and inclusive representation in local governance.