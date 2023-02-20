Charles Cavnor Joins FEMA as Emergency Management Specialist

Charles Cavnor, M.A., BAAS, PCP has joined the Federal Emergency Management Agency as Emergency Management Specialist.

Cavnor brings more than 20 years of local first responder and emergency management experience earned at the Dallas Fire Rescue Department to the role. He also has a demonstrated history of collaborating with homeland security partners across the strata of federal, state and local government to effectively respond within the Hazardous Materials/CBRN/WMD and counterterrorism domains.

Cavnor has previously provided his experience as a steering committee member and content developer for the FEMA CBRN Chemical Operations Support Specialist (COSS) and FEMA CBRN Biological Operations Support Specialist (BOSS) to enhance incident stabilization and command capabilities. In 2019, he was awarded with the Michael Worthington Scholarship Award from the Center of Public Safety Excellence.

He graduated with a Master’s degree in Security Studies from the Naval Postgraduate School-Center for Homeland Defense & Security and holds a BAAS in Fire Emergency Services Administration.