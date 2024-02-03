In a notable development within Guidehouse Defense and Security, Christine Etue has ascended to the position of Partner, marking a significant milestone in her distinguished career. The announcement was made by Guidehouse Defense and Security on their official LinkedIn page, underscoring the significance of Christine’s new role.

Christine’s professional journey is defined by over two decades of expertise in process improvement, performance management, and change management solutions, with a specific focus on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Holding the esteemed designation of Six Sigma Master Black Belt and being a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), Christine brings a robust skill set to her role as Partner at Guidehouse.

In her capacity as a seasoned leader, Christine Etue has accumulated specialized experience in various domains, including business process improvement, asset management, federal acquisition, performance management, and strategic initiative delivery. Her leadership has been instrumental in driving cost savings and operational efficiencies across diverse areas such as financial management, information technology, human resources, asset management, and business operations.

Christine’s unique perspective, stemming from her extensive experience in both the public and private sectors, positions her as a valuable asset in developing process and capacity-building solutions to enhance organizational performance. Her strategic approach and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with Guidehouse’s mission and vision.

Christine’s professional acumen is further underscored by her previous roles. Prior to her elevation to Partner, she served as a Director at Guidehouse, contributing significantly to the firm’s success. Before joining Guidehouse, Christine held the position of Managing Director at Grant Thornton LLP for over 16 years, where she played a pivotal role in shaping the firm’s trajectory.

With a comprehensive skill set that spans program management, process improvement, project management, strategic prioritization, corporate training, change management, Six Sigma, Lean methodologies, program deployment, and performance management, Christine Etue is well-equipped to steer Guidehouse toward continued success. As a Partner, she will undoubtedly play a crucial role in driving innovation, fostering growth, and contributing to the firm’s overarching objectives. Her ascent exemplifies Guidehouse’s commitment to recognizing and promoting top talent within its ranks.