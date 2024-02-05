In a significant and commendable career advancement, David Harper has assumed the esteemed role of Inspector General of the United States Capitol Police, an appointment he proudly announced on his LinkedIn profile. Expressing his excitement, humility, and deep honour, David conveyed his eagerness to contribute to the service of the American people alongside dedicated public servants in both the US Capitol Police and the US Capitol Police Office of Inspector General.

David Harper brings a wealth of experience and a track record of excellence to his new role. His career trajectory includes a stint as the Vice President of Fraud at Hanscom Federal Credit Union, where he spearheaded robust strategies to combat fraud through prevention, deterrence, detection, and investigation. His leadership played a pivotal role in mitigating fraud exposure and losses for the financial institution.

Before joining the US Capitol Police, David served as the Inspector General for the Florida Department of Financial Services, overseeing a diverse organization comprising 13 divisions, including the State Fire Marshal, Treasury, Division of Investigations & Forensic Services, and Public Assistance Fraud. In this capacity, he led efforts to ensure integrity, accountability, efficiency, and effectiveness in governance through audits, inspections, and investigations. His responsibilities extended to protecting the public trust and instilling confidence in state government.

David also held the position of Inspector General for the City of Albuquerque, where he managed the governance, integrity, ethical behavior, accountability, and transparency aspects of city operations. With a population of over half a million people and more than 6,000 City employees, his role was crucial in fostering confidence in municipal governance.

With a proven track record in protecting people, assets, and programs valued at the multi-billion dollar level, David Harper brings a wealth of expertise to the United States Capitol Police. His collaboration and liaison skills have been honed through strategic partnerships in the Inspector General, law enforcement, audit, and intelligence communities at the local, state, national, and international levels.

David’s professional acumen is underscored by four prestigious certifications: Certified Inspector General, Certified Fraud Examiner, Certified Financial Crimes Investigator, and Certified Economic Crime Forensic Examiner. These certifications reflect his commitment to excellence and mastery in his field.

As the Inspector General of the United States Capitol Police, David Harper is poised to lead a team of auditors and investigators, ensuring integrity, accountability, and transparency in the agency’s operations. His multifaceted skill set, coupled with his dedication to public service, positions him as a valuable asset to the Capitol Police and the broader community. His appointment is not only a personal milestone but also a testament to his unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of governance and public trust.