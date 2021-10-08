David Hathaway Joins ManTech as EVP and General Manager of Defense

ManTech has named David Hathaway as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the company’s Defense Sector. Reporting to Chief Operating Officer Matt Tait, Hathaway will lead strategic and operational initiatives delivering innovative technology solutions that support the critical missions of the company’s Department of Defense (DOD) customers.

“David has significant experience leading high performance teams in consulting, technology and mission requirements at IBM,” said ManTech Chief Operating Officer Matt Tait. “Building upon his active military duty and operational support to mission and technology services at Vectrus, David will drive ManTech’s core mission of delivering innovative technology services to our company’s Defense customers. His deep knowledge of technology and first-hand experience managing large, successful enterprises in our space make him the perfect fit for ManTech and will take our leadership in the Defense sector to the next level.”

“I have long admired ManTech as an industry stalwart serving the government for more than five decades,” said Hathaway. “I am honored to join the ManTech team and continue delivering innovative technology and digital solutions for customer mission success every day.”

Hathaway succeeds Andrew Twomey who has led ManTech’s Defense Sector since January 2015. Twomey is taking on a new strategic role within ManTech.

“I am delighted to have David join the ManTech family serving our company and nation in support of national and homeland security missions,” said ManTech Chairman, CEO & President Kevin M. Phillips. “David is a respected technology expert with deep insights on all DoD military agencies’ missions and will be a great leader for the Defense Sector’s continued success.”

Hathaway joins ManTech following a 25-year tenure at IBM in Public Sector executive leadership where he was charged with the development and delivery of advanced solutions for military and intelligence customers. He also served as Senior Vice President of Programs at Vectrus Systems Corporation in support of the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. As an active-duty Communications-Computer Systems Officer for the U.S. Air Force, Hathaway managed communications networks, IT acquisition and R&D programs at Wright-Patterson AFB and at the Pentagon. He holds a BS degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy, and an MS in Management Science from the University of Dayton.

