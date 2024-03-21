Globally has appointed Dexter Ingram to its Board of Directors in an exciting new chapter. This appointment heralds a significant phase for Globally, as it seeks to deepen its impact and extend its reach within the national security community through the IN Network: The National Security Academy. Ingram shared his enthusiasm on LinkedIn, stating, “I am honored to work alongside the dedicated individuals at Globally, who share a passion for driving positive change and empowering emerging leaders. Together, we will build upon Globally’s legacy of excellence and continue to create opportunities for growth, innovation, and collaboration in the national security community”

With a distinguished career spanning over 25 years, Ingram brings a wealth of experience in international counterterrorism (CT), counter weapons of mass destruction (CWMD), and counter violent extremism (CVE). His expertise has been honed through various pivotal roles across the military, public, and private sectors, making him a venerated figure in global security. Ingram’s leadership and strategic acumen were instrumental in leading U.S. interagency delegations to critical regions such as Central Asia and North Africa, focusing on nuclear smuggling and deterring regional nuclear proliferation.

Currently serving as the Director of CVE at the U.S. Department of State, Ingram’s career has been marked by significant contributions to counterterrorism efforts globally. His prior roles include Deputy Director of the Office of the Special Envoy to Defeat ISIS, Senior Counter Terrorism Advisor to INTERPOL in Lyon, France, Senior Political Advisor in Helmand, Afghanistan, Deputy Director of the State Department’s Office of Preventing WMD Terrorism, and senior liaison roles to both the FBI and the DHS.

Ingram’s insights and analyses have not only influenced policy but have also engaged the public through numerous media appearances, including CNN, FOX News, MSNBC, BBC, and international outlets such as Abu Dhabi TV (UAE), NHK TV (Japan), and Maghreb News (Morocco). His work and expert commentary have been featured across major publications and networks, including ABC News’ “This Week,” NBC News’ “Dateline NBC,” USA Today, The Washington Post, Time Magazine, and U.S. News & World Report.

As a 2010 International Counterterrorism Fellow, Ingram was part of the inaugural class of U.S. CT professionals at the National Defense University, further underscoring his commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of national security.

Ingram’s addition to the Board of Directors at Globally is more than a new chapter in his esteemed career; it is a testament to his lifelong commitment to fostering a safer world through strategic security measures, collaboration, and the empowerment of emerging leaders. Under his guidance, Globally is set to amplify its impact, driving forward its mission to create a more secure, informed, and collaborative national security community.