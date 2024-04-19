Digital Management, LLC. (DMI) has announced the appointment of Rob Berman as the new Director of its Homeland Security vertical. Berman brings over two decades of experience in network engineering and security, making him a vital addition to the DMI team.

Rob Berman’s career has been marked by his dedication to creating a safer, more secure, and resilient homeland, with significant contributions to the protection against terrorism and other threats. His expertise spans the architectural and operational aspects of critical national network infrastructures. He has played a key role in leading the digital transformation efforts of enterprise Wide Area Networks (WANs), Network Operations Centers (NOCs), and Security Operations Centers (SOCs). His work has been particularly impactful in managing the DHS OneNET, the consolidated wide-area network that supports all components of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), formerly maintained by Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Before joining DMI, Berman held significant roles at Mountchor Technologies, where he served for 12 years in various capacities including Program Director, Enterprise Architect, and IT Executive. His leadership there involved the engineering and operations of cyber-hardened, global network solutions tailored for key agencies such as DHS, CBP, FEMA, USCG, TSA, ICE, USCIS, and USSS. His efforts have led to optimized IT infrastructure, strengthened network security, reduced costs, and effectively managed budgets exceeding $500 million.

Rob expressed his enthusiasm about his new role at DMI, highlighting the company’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence. “What excites me about DMI is that, as a company, it puts money behind the talk,” Berman noted. “For example, we don’t just talk mobility — we know how to connect to mission-critical apps and transport data securely, and we invest in hiring the best people who can solve our clients’ problems and pain points with reach back to corporate R&D innovation. As someone who has a track record of building client partnerships and trust, this is exciting.”

At DMI, Rob Berman will leverage his extensive background to introduce next-generation capabilities to Homeland Security clients, aiming to further enhance their operational and security frameworks. His proven track record of driving significant technological advancements and his deep understanding of network and data security are expected to bring transformative changes to DMI’s service offerings in the homeland security sector.

Rob’s appointment is part of DMI’s broader strategy to strengthen its leadership team and deepen its commitment to supporting critical national security initiatives through advanced technology solutions and strategic innovation. With his leadership, DMI is poised to expand its impact and continue its mission of providing cutting-edge, secure, and efficient solutions to meet the complex challenges faced by Homeland Security and its associated agencies.