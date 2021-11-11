Ducommun Appoints Suman Mookerji to VP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Ducommun Incorporated, a global supplier of innovative electronic and structural solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announced that Suman Mookerji has been appointed vice president of corporate development and investor relations, and will now lead the Company’s Investor Relations program in addition to his current responsibilities.

Mookerji, who joined Ducommun in April 2017 as the vice president, strategy, acquisitions & integration, will now take on an additional role leading and driving the company’s Investor Relations, working closely with the investment community along with Ducommun’s Executive Leadership Team. He will develop new strategies, communication initiatives and outreach to help current and future investors understand the short, medium and long-term goals and objectives of the Company. He is very well qualified for this new responsibility, and the appointment is effective immediately.

Mookerji’s professional background includes corporate strategy, M&A and post-acquisition integration leadership experiences at United Technologies Corporation (now Raytheon Technologies Corporation – RTX) both at the corporate and business unit levels and at Capital Safety, a former Kohlberg, Kravis and Roberts (KKR) portfolio company. He brings a combination of strategy and finance experience and deep industry knowledge to this expanded role. Mookerji began his career with Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young, undertaking audit and transactional due diligence assignments, and holds an MBA from Babson College and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mumbai.