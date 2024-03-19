In a move to deepen its engagement within the government sector, Unqork announces the appointment of Greg Mundell as its Federal Executive Director. Mundell steps into this crucial role with the mission to spearhead Unqork’s federal sales strategy, aiming to drive significant growth and foster deeper collaborations with key government agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, Veterans Affairs, Department of Justice, Department of State, and the Defense Logistics Agency.

With over two decades of seasoned expertise in enterprise software sales, Mundell is well-equipped to navigate the complex landscape of the federal market. His remarkable tenure includes substantial achievements in revenue growth and establishing strategic partnerships during his time as a senior enterprise sales executive at ScienceLogic. Notably, Mundell’s contributions to the federal sector have earned him the prestigious Fed100 award, and he has actively participated as an ACT-IAC Partner. Furthermore, Mundell’s entrepreneurial spirit is evident through his founding of Capitol Cocktails, a networking event that fosters collaboration and insight-sharing among professionals and thought leaders in the industry.

Sonny Hashmi, Head of Global Public Sector at Unqork, expressed enthusiasm about Mundell’s addition to the team, stating, “Greg’s extensive experience and adept leadership skills are key assets that will drive Unqork’s expansion within the federal government. Our platform’s unique ability to meet the specific needs of government agencies, combined with Greg’s expertise, will significantly enhance our capacity to promote adoption and encourage innovation across the public sector.”

Echoing the sentiment, Mundell shared his excitement about the opportunities that lie ahead with Unqork. “I am excited to join Unqork at such a pivotal time,” said Mundell, Federal Executive Director, Unqork. “Unqork’s capabilities empower agencies to rapidly build and deploy custom applications, solving critical challenges and improving constituent services without the burden of code. I look forward to working with the talented team to unlock the full potential of our platform within the federal government.”

Mundell’s LinkedIn profile offers further insights into his dedication to addressing the technology challenges faced by federal customers. It highlights his successful track record in developing and implementing groundbreaking solutions, establishing him as a trusted partner and advisor to federal agencies. His commitment to building strong relationships and encouraging industry-wide collaboration is also underscored by his role in creating Capitol Cocktails, a platform he has used for over 15 years to unite professionals and thought leaders for knowledge exchange and networking.

Greg Mundell’s appointment signals Unqork’s ambitious plans to expand its footprint in the government sector, leveraging his expertise, leadership, and innovative approach to drive the adoption of codeless application development. As federal agencies continue to seek efficient and flexible technology solutions, Mundell’s role will be instrumental in positioning Unqork as a critical partner in their digital transformation journey.