IDEMIA Taps Douglas Harvey as CTO

IDEMIA Identity and Security (I&S) North America has announced the appointment of Douglas Harvey as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Harvey leverages over two decades of engineering operational management expertise that he will use to help transform and accelerate product innovation and design, advancing and creating new business channels and markets for IDEMIA I&S North America.

Together with his team, Harvey’s primary goal as CTO is to boost innovation and speed to market both domestically and internationally. He is also focused on expanding IDEMIA I&S North America’s network, building positive relationships with stakeholders in the pursuit of solutions that align with technology offerings and key business goals. As a transformational leader, Harvey will delve into strong collaboration with IDEMIA I&S North America’s technology teams to drive the adoption, education, and advocacy for digital engineering transformation and promote the use of modern iterative development methods, leveraging immutable microservice architectural designs to enable an innovative a transformative workforce.

Prior to joining IDEMIA I&S North America, Harvey held leadership roles at defense technology leaders, L3Harris and Computer Science Corporation (CSC). In both positions, he made a big impact leading the transformation of legacy government systems to utilize modern frameworks, architectures, and methods. Specifically, at L3Harris, Harvey led the collaboration with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on the design and deployment of its first self-service, cloud-based system called the System Wide Information Management (SWIM) Cloud Distribution Service (SCDS).

Read more at IDEMIA