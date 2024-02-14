U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason D. Owens has selected Juan G. Bernal as the new Chief Patrol Agent (CPA) of Houlton Sector. Chief Bernal assumed command as the 28th Chief Patrol Agent of Houlton Sector on Monday, February 12, 2024.

“It is an honor to join the ranks of the men and women of Houlton Sector,” said Chief Patrol Agent Juan G. Bernal. “Our primary mission is to protect America by securing the borders. Houlton Sector has a long tradition of doing just that and I look forward to contributing to that legacy.”

Prior to his selection, Chief Bernal served as the Acting CPA of the Del Rio Sector, within the U.S. Border Patrol. As the (A)CPA, Mr. Bernal was responsible for directing U.S. Border Patrol operations along the 242-mile stretch of the U.S./Mexico border and commanded over 2,000 agents and support personnel.

CPA Bernal entered on duty June 22, 1997, with the 341st Session of the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) Academy. He was initially assigned to the Douglas Station, Tucson Sector. He completed the Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) course and became a member of the Tucson Sector BORSTAR unit.

Throughout his 26-year career, CPA Bernal has held various leadership positions at USBP Headquarters, Border Patrol Sector, and Station levels. In addition to both northern and southern border experience, Chief Bernal served as Acting CBP Attache in the Dominican Republic.

Further, CPA Bernal is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy, Session 268.

Chief Bernal is replacing Acting Chief Patrol Agent Dennis W. Harmon who has led the Border Patrol in Maine since the June 2023 retirement of William J. Maddocks.