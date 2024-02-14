44.3 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, February 15, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationPeople on the Move

Juan G. Bernal Named Chief Patrol Agent in Maine

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Juan G. Bernal

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason D. Owens has selected Juan G. Bernal as the new Chief Patrol Agent (CPA) of Houlton Sector. Chief Bernal assumed command as the 28th Chief Patrol Agent of Houlton Sector on Monday, February 12, 2024.

“It is an honor to join the ranks of the men and women of Houlton Sector,” said Chief Patrol Agent Juan G. Bernal. “Our primary mission is to protect America by securing the borders.  Houlton Sector has a long tradition of doing just that and I look forward to contributing to that legacy.”

Prior to his selection, Chief Bernal served as the Acting CPA of the Del Rio Sector, within the U.S. Border Patrol.  As the (A)CPA, Mr. Bernal was responsible for directing U.S. Border Patrol operations along the 242-mile stretch of the U.S./Mexico border and commanded over 2,000 agents and support personnel.

CPA Bernal entered on duty June 22, 1997, with the 341st Session of the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) Academy.  He was initially assigned to the Douglas Station, Tucson Sector.  He completed the Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) course and became a member of the Tucson Sector BORSTAR unit.

Throughout his 26-year career, CPA Bernal has held various leadership positions at USBP Headquarters, Border Patrol Sector, and Station levels.  In addition to both northern and southern border experience, Chief Bernal served as Acting CBP Attache in the Dominican Republic.

Further, CPA Bernal is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy, Session 268.

Chief Bernal is replacing Acting Chief Patrol Agent Dennis W. Harmon who has led the Border Patrol in Maine since the June 2023 retirement of William J. Maddocks.

Previous article
PERSPECTIVE: The Evolving Violent Extremist Threat
Next article
Leading with Character: No Excuses
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals