Kevin Metcalf Joins Sentinel Foundation as Chief Intelligence Officer

Kevin Metcalf has joined the Sentinel Foundation as Chief Intelligence Officer.

The Sentinel Foundation is a nonprofit that provides Special Operation methodology to solve complex problems worldwide that affect human life and specifically children. Sentinel Foundation focuses on counter child sex trafficking and crisis response to preserve human life during emergency situations.

Metcalf will focus on identifying and locating children to be rescued and identifying and locating predators and traffickers to be arrested. A former Federal Air Marshal turned prosecutor and founder of the National Child Protection Task Force (NCPTF), Metcalf has already assisted with the recovery of countless missing and exploited children and the identification and apprehension of sexual predators in multiple countries. He is considered an international leader in innovative approaches to synthesizing legal, closed, and open-source intelligence to support missing person recovery, child exploitation, and counter-human trafficking cases worldwide.

“Along with my brothers Glenn Devitt, Matthew Murphy, and Ryan Montgomery, we will take the fight to predators and traffickers anywhere in the world they try to hide,” Metcalf said on LinkedIn.