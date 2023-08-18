DHS Extends and Redesignates Temporary Protected Status for Sudan

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced an extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Sudan for 18 months, from October 20, 2023, through April 19, 2025, due to extraordinary and temporary conditions in Sudan that prevent individuals from safely returning.

In addition, DHS announced a redesignation of TPS for Sudan for the same reason, allowing Sudanese nationals (and individuals having no nationality who last habitually resided in Sudan) residing in the United States as of August 16, 2023 to be eligible for TPS.

Accompanying this announcement is a Special Student Relief notice for F-1 nonimmigrant students whose country of citizenship is Sudan so the students may request employment authorization, work an increased number of hours while school is in session, and reduce their course load while continuing to maintain F-1 status through the TPS designation period. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas made the decision to extend and redesignate TPS for this population in consultation with interagency partners and with careful consideration of conditions.

The eruption of violent clashes in April 2023 killing hundreds have triggered political instability, further violence, and human rights abuses against civilians. Food and clean water shortages; intercommunal violence; and internal displacement is ongoing. Recent reports indicate that most recent fighting has resulted in tens of thousands of persons fleeing from their homes to neighboring cities and countries. These conditions currently prevent Sudanese nationals and habitual residents from safely returning.

“Since the military takeover of its government and the recent violent clashes, Sudan has experienced political instability and ongoing conflict that has resulted in a humanitarian crisis,” said Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “Under this extension and redesignation, we will continue to offer safety and protection to Sudanese nationals until conditions in their home country improve.”

The extension allows approximately 1,200 current beneficiaries to retain TPS through April 19, 2025, if they continue to meet TPS eligibility requirements. An estimated 2,750 additional individuals may be eligible for TPS under the redesignation of Sudan. This population includes nationals of Sudan (and individuals without nationality who last habitually resided in Sudan) in the United States in nonimmigrant status or without lawful immigration status.

Current beneficiaries who wish to extend their temporary protected status must re-register in a timely manner during the 60-day re-registration period from August 21, 2023 through October 20, 2023 to ensure they keep their TPS and employment authorization without a gap. Recognizing that not all re-registrants may receive a new Employment Authorization Document (EAD) before their current EAD expires, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is automatically extending EADs previously issued through October 19, 2024.

USCIS will continue to process pending applications filed under previous TPS designations for Sudan. Individuals with a pending Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, or a related Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, do not need to file either application again. If USCIS approves a pending Form I-821 or Form I-765 filed under the previous designation of TPS for Sudan, USCIS will grant the individual TPS through April 19, 2025, and issue an EAD valid through the same date.

Initial, first-time applicants for TPS under the redesignation of Sudan must submit Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, during the initial registration period that runs from August 21, 2023, through April 19, 2025. Applicants may file Form I-821 online. When filing a TPS application, applicants can also request an EAD by submitting a completed Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, with their Form I-821, or separately at a later date. Applicants may also submit Form I-765 online.

The Federal Register notice explains the eligibility criteria, timelines, and procedures necessary for current beneficiaries to re-register and renew EADs, and for new applicants to submit an initial application under the redesignation and apply for an EAD.

