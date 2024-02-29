48.4 F
People on the Move

Lena Ghannam Joins Elastic in Senior Account Executive Role

By Matt Seldon

In a recent LinkedIn announcement, Lena Ghannam revealed her excitement about stepping into the role of Senior Account Executive at Elastic, where she will be supporting the Department of Homeland Security. Expressing her enthusiasm, she conveyed that this opportunity has sparked a level of excitement that she hasn’t felt in a long time, highlighting her pride in joining a company that she finds honorable and is thrilled to be a part of.

Lena Ghannam, an accomplished information technology professional consultant, brings with her a robust background in IT products and solutions. With a significant history of addressing challenges within Federal Civilian agencies, she is dedicated to providing business value that fosters efficiency in the workplace. Lena is known for her commitment to delivering an exceptional end-user experience and cultivating trusted relationships with clients. She thrives in challenging environments, where her sales leadership skills and ambition converge to produce remarkable results.

Her previous roles include serving as the Global Growth Lead at Palantir Technologies and as a Federal Account Executive at ViON Corporation. Lena is a proud alumna of George Mason University, holding a Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.) degree.

With her wealth of experience and dedication to excellence, Lena Ghannam is poised to make significant contributions in her new role at Elastic, supporting the Department of Homeland Security. Her track record reflects a commitment to driving business value and creating efficient work environments for her clients. The addition of Lena to the Elastic team further solidifies the company’s position in delivering outstanding solutions and services.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

