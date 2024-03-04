In a recent announcement on her LinkedIn profile, Marie Falkowski shared the exciting news of her appointment as the Deputy IC Chief Data Officer & Deputy Assistant Director of National Intelligence (ADNI) for Data & Partnerships at the prestigious Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). This strategic role underscores her dedication to national security, democracy, and the intelligence community’s multifaceted mission, encompassing support for the military, law enforcement, and homeland security, as well as informing policymakers.

Reflecting on her career, Marie expressed the importance of getting data right in the current landscape to uphold and enhance the nation’s strategic advantage. Her wealth of experience positions her as a valuable asset in navigating the complexities of data management and analysis crucial to intelligence operations.

Prior to this pivotal role, Marie held significant positions at ODNI, serving as Acting Deputy IC Chief Data Officer & Deputy ADNI for Data, in addition to her role as Senior Director.

Marie Falkowski’s LinkedIn profile provides a glimpse into her extensive background, boasting over 30 years of dedicated service in both the federal government and the military. Her track record highlights a consistent ability to deliver innovative solutions, foster collaboration, and drive transformative initiatives across intricate and diverse organizations.

In her current capacity, Marie spearheads the implementation of the vision of the Office of the IC Chief Data Officer, working collaboratively with the Intelligence Community (IC), the Department of Defense, industry partners, academia, foreign allies, and other key stakeholders. Her responsibilities include the development and execution of data strategies, standards, and policies, facilitating the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, quantum computing, and cloud computing.

Moreover, Marie oversees the IC’s initiatives to expedite the adoption of technology and drive innovation through pilot projects, partnerships, and the dissemination of best practices. Her overarching goal is to empower the IC workforce by providing them with the necessary data and tools to achieve their objectives and effectively safeguard the nation.

Marie Falkowski’s appointment signifies a continued commitment to excellence in intelligence operations and a strategic focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies to address the dynamic challenges faced by the intelligence community.