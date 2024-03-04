66.6 F
Whitney Miller Joins The Invictus Project

Whitney Miller

In a significant move towards combating child exploitation and trafficking, Whitney Miller has joined forces with The Invictus Project as the Vice President of Development. The announcement, made on Whitney’s LinkedIn profile, reveals her enthusiasm for contributing to the local non-profit organization’s innovative strategies aimed at proactively addressing these critical issues.

Expressing her excitement, Whitney shared, “I’m thrilled to announce my new role as Vice President of Development at The Invictus Project – a local nonprofit leveraging an innovative multi-pronged approach to proactively combat child exploitation and trafficking through education, preventative community building, and aiding law enforcement partners.”

Whitney’s decision to join The Invictus Project stems from a heartfelt calling to extend her impact within her local community. In her new role, she is set to lead efforts focused on strengthening vulnerable communities before exploitation occurs, a shift towards a preventative approach rather than solely assisting victims post-incident.

Emphasizing the organization’s vision, Whitney outlined, “We have a bold vision for fostering environments where the next generation thrives free from coercion schemes aimed at stealing dignity for profit. We are eager to see various sectors working seamlessly together – from schools to social services, law enforcement to concerned citizens – activated to care for the vulnerable among us.”

With a background as the Chief Engagement Officer at Lantern Rescue Foundation and an educator at RHS, Whitney brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Her commitment to combatting child exploitation aligns seamlessly with The Invictus Project’s mission, showcasing a dedication to creating a future where communities actively work together to protect the vulnerable and prevent exploitation.

The Invictus Project, through its multi-faceted approach, aims to make a lasting impact on the fight against child exploitation and trafficking. With Whitney Miller at the helm of development, the organization looks poised to achieve significant milestones in creating safer environments for the next generation.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

