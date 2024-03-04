66.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 4, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Cybersecurity

NIST Finalizes Cybersecurity Framework Updates

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
cyber security framework technology abstract.
(iStock Photo)

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is out with a major update to its landmark Cybersecurity Framework.

But the key changes in “CSF 2.0” aren’t major shifts in cybersecurity best practices. Instead, officials point out that the new document reflects the broad use of the framework across different industries and technologies, as well as the deepening push to regulate cybersecurity in many sectors.

NIST released the CSF 2.0 on February 26th 2024, culminating a two-year effort to update a framework that was first published in 2014.

Read the rest of the story at Federal News Network, here.

Previous article
Whitney Miller Joins The Invictus Project
Next article
Pentagon Official Lays Out DOD Vision for AI
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals