The National Institute of Standards and Technology is out with a major update to its landmark Cybersecurity Framework.

But the key changes in “CSF 2.0” aren’t major shifts in cybersecurity best practices. Instead, officials point out that the new document reflects the broad use of the framework across different industries and technologies, as well as the deepening push to regulate cybersecurity in many sectors.

NIST released the CSF 2.0 on February 26th 2024, culminating a two-year effort to update a framework that was first published in 2014.

