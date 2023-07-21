68.1 F
Michael Hardin Appointed Aviation Analyst at Department of Transportation

His 25-year-long career within DHS has included positions at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Transportation Security Administration and the US-VISIT Program office.

By Homeland Security Today
Official photo of Michael Hardin

Michael Hardin has been appointed Aviation Analyst at the U.S. Department of Transportation, Office of Aviation and International Affairs.

As Aviation Security and Surface Transportation Director at the National Security Council, a post he took up in August 2021, Hardin has provided leadership for the Entry/Exit Transformation Office, with the mission of accurately identifying and recording all arrivals and departures of foreign nationals from the United States, via air, land, or sea. 

His 25-year-long career within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its legacy agencies has included positions at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, DHS Office of Policy, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Transportation Security Administration and the US-VISIT Program office.

Hardin also served as a DHS representative to the Australian Department of Immigration and Citizenship (DIAC), advising on identity and biometrics issues as relating to security and immigration policy.

He was named as one of Homeland Security Today’s Hottest 50 in Homeland in 2022.

Hardin earned a Juris Doctor from The George Washington University Law School.

