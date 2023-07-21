Former National Security Council Transportation Director to Lead Cargo Airline Association

The Cargo Airline Association (CAA), an advocacy organization for the air cargo industry, has announced the appointment of Lauren Beyer as President. Beyer succeeds Steve Alterman who is retiring after successfully leading the organization for more than 40 years.

“On behalf of the Cargo Airline Association, I would like to thank Steve Alterman for his dedicated advocacy efforts over the past four decades,” said John Maxwell, General Counsel Americas for FedEx Express and Chairman of the Cargo Airline Association Board of Directors. “Through Steve’s leadership, we have been able to build and advance the U.S. air cargo industry, creating expansive global supply chains that connect the U.S. and global economy. Looking forward, I’m pleased to have Lauren Beyer joining us as CAA’s next president. Lauren’s impressive portfolio of government and industry experience, in the U.S. and internationally, makes her ideally suited to lead CAA as it informs and shapes policies necessary to protect and grow this critical sector of the U.S. economy.”

As President of CAA, Lauren Beyer will bring her breadth of experience to lead advocacy and inform policymakers, regulators and others on the importance and operational realities of the air cargo supply chain. Her proven expertise will be critical to building and enhancing relationships with government partners to foster strong collaboration that prioritizes the safety and security of the global air cargo industry.

“I am thrilled to be joining the CAA team and leading this critical organization,” said Beyer. “The air cargo industry is indispensable to the modern world, and it is an honor to bring my government and industry experience to bear on behalf of CAA’s members. I look forward to fostering an environment where air cargo can continue to grow and drive the global economy.”

Beyer previously served as the Vice President of Security and Facilitation at Airlines for America where she represented the largest U.S. passenger and cargo airlines to the federal government on all security, cybersecurity, cargo, and passenger facilitation issues. She led key COVID-19 response efforts on behalf of the U.S. airlines, including managing a pivotal independent research project on the safety of air travel. Prior to that, she was the Director of Aviation and Surface Transportation Security at The National Security Council. During her tenure, she directed and coordinated national aviation security policies and led interagency execution of White House priorities.

