MTAPD Announces Arrest of Suspect in New Haven Union Station Shooting

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department (MTAPD) has announced the arrest of 19-year-old Dayron Sanchez of Derby, Connecticut. Sanchez was taken into custody at his home at 9:01 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 and charged with first degree assault in connection with a shooting on July 5 at New Haven Union Station. Sanchez surrendered to MTAPD detectives and emergency service unit officers.

A firearm was recovered at the home that matched the caliber of the gun used in the July 5 shooting. Derby Police assisted in the arrest. New Haven Police, Connecticut State Police and Amtrak Police assisted in the investigation, in consultation with the Connecticut State’s Attorney’s Office New Haven District.

“This is the result of great police work and collaboration between multiple police departments,” said MTA Police Chief John Mueller. “Leads were followed that developed high-resolution images of the suspects and a narrative of what happened and why the night of the incident, all of which was essential to identifying and locating the shooter.”

“It is very important for people to understand that Union Station is a safe place to come, thousands of people come here every day and this situation, while deeply unfortunate, was one that is very, very, very unusual,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

“This was not a random attack,” said MTA Police Chief of Operations Thomas Taffe. “The victim and gunman – along with a second suspect – were involved in a dispute beforehand, and we believe the victim was the sole intended target. No other riders were involved.”

“When I responded on scene, MTA officers were already working on the victim and helped save his life,” said Chief of New Haven Police Department Karl Jacobson. “Our officers arrived and help secure the area. This is what happens when we collaborate work together, helping keep New Haven safe.”

The incident occurred at 8:35 p.m. on July 5, when a report of shots fired at New Haven Union Station was received by MTAPD, who discovered a single male victim had been shot multiple times when they arrived at the scene.

MTAPD released a request for information on July 7 to help identify two suspects. As MTAPD developed leads on one suspect, resulting in multiple tips being received to investigators.

MTAPD continues its search for the second suspect involved in the incident. Anyone who can identify or has any information regarding the whereabouts of this individual, is urged to contact the MTA Police at 718-361-2212. Callers may remain anonymous when providing information on suspects or the investigation.

