Firearm Detections Increase at Missouri and Kentucky Airports in 2023 While Tennessee Sees Downward Trend

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Missouri airports discovered a total of 104 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in the first half of 2023, an increase of five statewide over the same time period last year. Each of the firearms was discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints.

In the first six months of 2023, St. Louis Lambert International Airport saw a significant increase over the same time period last year with 55 firearms detected, while Kansas City International Airport saw a decrease of three firearms over the 44 stopped in the first six months of 2022.

Meanwhile, TSA officers at Kentucky airports discovered a total of 51 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in the first half of 2023, an increase of three statewide over the same time period last year. Each of the firearms was discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints.

In the first six months of 2023, Louisville Muhammad Ali International and Blue Grass Airport saw an increase over the same time period last year, with 22 and seven detected respectively, while the other airports in the state remained unchanged.

Overall, airports in Tennessee saw a downward trend, with three fewer firearms being detected at checkpoints in the first six months of 2023 over the same period in 2022. In total, Tennessee airports discovered 157 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in the first half of 2023. Each of the firearms was discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints.

From January to the end of June, 2023, Nashville International and Tri-Cities Airport saw an increase over the same time period last year, while Memphis International, Chattanooga Metropolitan and McGhee Tyson airports had notable decreases. Chattanooga saw a 50% decrease over the first six months of 2022.

TSA officers and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Police Department have teamed up to remind travelers that firearms are never allowed at the airport security checkpoint. 31 firearms have been stopped at the airport’s checkpoints so far in 2023. The total number of firearms stopped at the checkpoints in 2022 was 58.

“It’s been concerning to see our officers dispatched to a growing number of incidents involving guns at checkpoints – just one gun is too many when it comes to keeping the public safe,” Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police Chief Matt Christenson said. “If you’re caught with a gun at the checkpoint, you will be arrested and interviewed. You will also face at least a misdemeanor criminal charge – or jail time, in some cases.”

In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers across the U.S. face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint and TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis. Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount includes whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition. The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of almost $15,000 per violation. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

Individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will also have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck® expedited screening benefits revoked for a period of time. The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense and if there is a repeated history of violations.

Read more about the correct way to travel with guns and ammunition at TSA