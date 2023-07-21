Retired Oklahoma Police Officer to Serve 15 Months for Threatening to Kill TSA Officers at Airport

Last week, Charles Dean Lack, 56, of Wayne, Oklahoma, was sentenced to serve 15 months in federal prison for threatening to murder federal law enforcement officers, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.

On August 17, 2022, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Lack. Count 1 charged him with threatening to murder federal law enforcement officers, and Count 2 charged him with interstate transmission of a threatening communication. On April 19, 2023, Lack pleaded guilty and admitted to threatening to kill TSA officers at Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA).

According to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, on or about August 5, 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation learned Lack had communicated his intention to visit WRWA and kill federal officers once he arrived. The affidavit states Lack traveled to WRWA on three separate occasions to scout the area and determine where federal officers were located within the airport.

At a sentencing hearing on July 14, 2023, U.S. District Court Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti sentenced Lack to serve 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. In announcing the sentence, the court noted the nature and circumstances of the offense, along with Lack’s history and characteristics.

This case is the result of investigations by the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office and the Oklahoma City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matt Dillon and Mark Stoneman prosecuted the case.

