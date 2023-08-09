National Cybersecurity Center Announces New Chief Operations Officer Scott Sage

The National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) welcomes Scott Sage as the new Chief Operations Officer (COO). As a visionary cyber and space professional with a passion for solving complex problems, Scott Sage will help propel the NCC forward as it builds a collaborative, operational and interdisciplinary model for cybersecurity and space that transforms our nation’s ability to detect, protect, and deter threats.

“The NCC is pleased to welcome Scott Sage as Chief Operations Officer,” said Harry D. Raduege, Lt. Gen USAF (Ret.), NCC President and CEO. “Scott is a seasoned leader who brings decades of experience at the intersection of cybersecurity and space. Scott joins the NCC at a critical time in its history as we navigate exponential growth in cybersecurity leadership, collaboration, and education.”

Most recently, Scott spearheaded the development of a new space cybersecurity market at Peraton Inc. and prior to that with Northop Grumman successfully designed and launched a prototype IR sensor payload in record time. Scott has been praised for his innovative technology development, securing patents, and increasing worldwide frequency access for satellite communications. As a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and former US Navy Commander, Scott’s expertise extends across counter-hypersonics development, cyber defense systems, and advanced space operations programs. He actively volunteers in various leadership roles, recently co-chaired the Space ISAC Information Sharing Working Group and currently co-chairs the DHS CISA Future of Space Working Group, while also contributing to community organizations and his church. Scott holds a Master of Science in Space Systems Electrical Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School and a Bachelor’s in Nuclear Engineering and Journalism & Mass Communication from Iowa State University.

“I believe the intersection of cybersecurity and space is the intersection of the present and future,” said Scott Sage, NCC Chief Operations Officer. “I could not be more excited than to have an opportunity to serve the great people at the NCC who are proving every day that Abraham Lincoln was right, ‘The best way to predict the future is to create it.’”

Read more at NCC