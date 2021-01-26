PureTech Integrates Enhanced Radar for Border Surveillance

PureTech Systems has announced the successful integration of the HENSOLDT SPEXER 360 Enhanced Radar into the PureActiv Geospatial Command and Control solution.

This integration enables users the ability to adjust the radar performance parameters within the PureActiv AlertView geospatial command and control client software. The enhanced radar system is deployed on Mobile Video Surveillance Systems designed for border protection and is available for general relocatable and fixed location government and commercial deployments.

SPEXER 360 is a lightweight, low power, X-band radar, designed to be deployed on a variety of platforms. Its capabilities include situational awareness for military and CNI, drone detection, and flexible deployment options. Coupled with PureActiv, it provides 360 degrees of detection, PTZ camera slew-to-cue, PureTech’s deep-learning based object classification, camera auto-follow, and optional acoustic deterrent control.

