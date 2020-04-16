Rapiscan Screening Systems Qualify for TSA Air Cargo Screening Technology List

Rapiscan Systems has announced that its ORION 920DX, 927DX and 928DX screening systems have qualified for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Air Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL).

The ORION screening systems provide high-performance security imaging of baggage, parcels, and small cargo, and are now certified for use in both European and American airports.

The ACSTL is the TSA’s official list of certified, approved and qualified technologies that can be used for air cargo screening. To be deemed Qualified for screening operations devices must undergo a formal TSA-sponsored test and approval process. When procuring a device, the TSA requires parties subject to U.S. regulation to select a device listed on the ACSTL.

The 920DX model is a 640mm by 430mm tunnel dual view checkpoint screening system for baggage and parcel inspection. The 927DX and 928DX are 1010mm by 1010mm tunnel dual view screening systems for large parcels and small cargo. The 927DX has a standard conveyor height, while the 928DX has a low conveyor height.

Running Target and NARCScan algorithms, the 920DX, 927DX and 928DX are designed to assist operators with their efforts to detect a wide range of explosives and narcotic types in real time during the scanning process.

Operators can view images in Classic 4-color format as well as a proprietary Spectrum 4-color (SP4) option, tools that are designed to allow operators to more easily identify baggage and parcels that may require additional inspection. Each model is also capable of remote status monitoring and remote archive review, allowing operators to view real-time or previously-captured images from a secondary workstation, providing an additional layer of image analysis, threat identification and enhanced security.

The ORION series meets the requirements for use of x-ray systems outlined in ECAC Document 30, as well as in European Union regulations for aviation security, including EC No. 300/2008, EC Implementing Regulation 1998/2015 and update 815/2017, EC Implementing Decision 8005/2015 and update 3030/2017. With the TSA ACSTL qualification, the ORION series can now be used by the air cargo industry in both Europe and America.

“We are very excited that TSA has qualified these products,” said Mal Maginnis, President, Rapiscan Systems. “Our teams work extremely hard to create exceptional products which use state-of-the-art technology to provide reliable and effective high-speed screening. We’re very proud that our work meets some of the world’s most rigorous performance standards.”

