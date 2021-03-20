SAIC Appoints New Board Member and Board Fellow

Science Applications International Corp. has announced the appointment of Dr. Garth Graham, a former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Health at the Department of Health and Human Services, to the company’s board of directors.

Dr. Garth Graham is currently a director and global head of Healthcare for YouTube where he leads the effort of creating easily understandable and accessible health care content for the online video provider owned by Alphabet, Inc. Prior to joining YouTube in Jan. 2021, Graham was vice president of Community Health and Impact for CVS Health where he oversaw community health initiatives, drove the company’s efforts to address social determinants of health through innovative partnerships and evidence-based grant programs with leading organizations. Most notably, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Graham led CVS’s pandemic community testing strategy including national community sites.

Graham joined CVS Health through the Aetna acquisition where he was the vice president of Community Health and president of the Aetna Foundation. A cardiologist by training and a professor of medicine at the University of Florida, Graham was also the former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services where he also ran the Office of Minority Health.

Graham holds a medical degree from Yale University School of Medicine, a master’s degree of Public Health from Yale, and a bachelor’s degree in Biology from Florida International University. He completed clinical training at Massachusetts General Hospital and Johns Hopkins where he trained in cardiology and interventional cardiology. He holds three board certifications, including internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Graham to SAIC’s board of directors. He is a leading authority on social determinants of health and health equity. His broad experience in health care, technology, and groundbreaking programs in public and community health settings brings a unique perspective that will further guide SAIC as a leader in digital transformation and service to our citizens,” said Donna Morea, SAIC board chair. “His passion and energy will be critical toward helping SAIC transform government through innovation, technology, and diverse talent.”

Graham will serve on the Human Resources and Compensation Committee bringing the board’s total membership to 10. With the appointment of Graham, SAIC’s board is comprised of 60% women and people of color.

“SAIC’s board is committed to aligning with SAIC’s inclusion, diversity, and equity values,” said Morea. “A more inclusive and diverse board enables us to offer richer, relevant experiences and authentic perspectives to drive exceptional business results.”

SAIC’s board of directors will also welcome new board fellow, Mike McGrew, executive vice president, chief communications and corporate social responsibility and diversity officer for Constellation Brands, a leading Fortune 500 company and international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits based in Victor, New York.

Based in Chicago, McGrew joined Constellation Brands in 2014 as senior director, communications for the beer division. He has held a number of progressive leadership roles within the company, including serving as a member of the Operational Executive Management Committee, providing valuable stakeholder and business perspective, and leading the development and execution of impactful communication campaigns to support various strategic priorities and investments that have contributed to the company’s overall success.

Prior to joining Constellation Brands, McGrew held a number of roles in corporate communications at Grainger, Alliant Foodservice and Morton International. He is a Leadership Greater Chicago Fellow, and serves on the Board of Directors for Urban Initiatives.

McGrew earned his master’s degree in Integrated Marketing Communications and his bachelor’s degree in Organizational Studies from Northwestern University.

McGrew joins SAIC’s board through the Heidrick and Struggles’ Director Institute, a comprehensive development program, founded with advisors EY, Skadden Arps, and The Rock Center for Corporate Governance at Stanford University, that prepares diverse executives for broader operating roles and corporate governance.

These CEO-selected leaders are mentored and encouraged to provide insights and experiences, enhance boardroom discussions and create potential succession opportunities. In reciprocity, SAIC’s Chief Human Resources Officer Michelle O’Hara will observe Constellation’s board as a participant in the Directors Institute program.

