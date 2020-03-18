Scully Brings Aviation Expertise To Parsons’ Critical Infrastructure Strategic Advisory Board

Parsons Corporation has announced that Lysa Scully, an aviation industry expert with more than 30 years of experience, has joined the company’s Critical Infrastructure Strategic Advisory Board. Scully is the former chief executive officer of LaGuardia Airport, the 20th largest commercial service airport in the United States.

“We are leading the digital enablement of traditional solutions in infrastructure, and Lysa’s passion and expertise for providing aviation customers with a world class travel experience will be invaluable as we advance these efforts,” said Tom Topolski, executive vice president, infrastructure business development for Parsons.

As CEO of LaGuardia Airport, Scully was a legacy founder of the largest public-private partnership at a U.S. airport and led the largest capital infrastructure program in the airport’s 80-year history.

The Critical Infrastructure Strategic Advisory Board helps Parsons set and hone the strategic direction to help optimize the dependability, functionality and longevity of critical infrastructure, including airports, rail and transit, bridges and highways, and smart cities.

