Sev1Tech Acquires Geocent

Government Technology and Services Coalition member Sev1Tech, LLC, a specialist provider of IT modernization, cybersecurity, and cloud services to both federal and commercial customers, has completed the acquisition of Geocent, LLC. Geocent serves the U.S. federal government as an innovator in DevSecOps and engineering services, supporting critical missions across agencies.

Both Sev1Tech and Geocent are familiar and valued partners to the government agencies and commercial organizations that have, through these shared core values and collaborations, transformed and streamlined to better serve citizens, more effectively compete in the marketplace and improve national security.

“With a mutual, customer-first, employee-centric culture and commitment to meaningful outcomes, this acquisition is a milestone in our growth journey. We’ve strategically aligned our customer bases and we’re incorporating in-demand offerings into our integrated services,” said Bob Lohfeld, Sev1Tech CEO. “Geocent’s leadership in DevSecOps and the scientific space domain dovetails with Sev1Tech’s growing influence in space modernization. Furthermore, this fortifies our common Department of Homeland Security presence. Our combined capabilities will amplify our missions, from the tactical edge to the enterprise to the end user.”

The acquisition strengthens scalability and solutions for meeting today’s emerging demands and the increasing sophistication of government IT needs. The partnership links deep experience serving federal clients and driving digital transformation—a valuable addition for existing and future contract opportunities.

“Together we’ll enhance the design, development and delivery of innovative solutions to support the mission of our federal customers by combining robust technologies, engineering and data integration services,” said Dr. Bobby Savoie, Geocent CEO. “Market-leading applications and development capabilities, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning—these all sharpen our competitiveness, unleash new offerings and augment service delivery across our partner ecosystem.”

Sev1Tech backer DFW Capital agrees. “The combination of these management teams and the service synergies created will allow Sev1Tech to deliver even more complex solutions to an incredibly mission-driven customer base. We are proud of this team and our partnership that continues to accelerate Sev1Tech on its growth journey,” noted Doug Gilbert, a Partner at DFW Capital. In addition, Enlightenment Capital is an investor in Sev1Tech, alongside DFW Capital.

