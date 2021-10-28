Red Hat Taps Clara Conti for SVP, Brings OpenShift to U.S. Government Agencies

Red Hat, Inc, has announced that Clara Conti has joined the company as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Public Sector.

Conti brings more than 20 years of technology leadership including experience in strategic planning and execution, pipeline development, customer acquisition and retention policy implementation, operational and financial risk management, as well as consolidations and integration. She was previously general manager of Presidio Government Solutions and has held positions at IBM and Aurora Technology Solutions.

Red Hat has also announced Azure Red Hat OpenShift on Microsoft Azure for U.S. Government as a public preview. Delivering the Kubernetes platform as a jointly-managed and supported cloud service, Azure Red Hat OpenShift on Microsoft Azure for U.S. Government bringsRed Hat OpenShift and Azure to government agencies on a dedicated cloud with the intention to address crucial compliance and security regulations for highly-sensitive workloads at general availability.

The extended service delivers new features and capabilities tailored to meet the information security requirements of sensitive workloads, including: