Sev1Tech Hires Yogesh Khanna as Chief Technology and Strategy Officer

Yogesh Khanna has joined Sev1Tech, LLC as Chief Technology and Strategy Officer. He will be responsible for driving growth through the development of technology-enabled solutions that overcome our customers most complex challenges.

Yogesh is a results-driven industry leader with over 30 years of technology, business operations, and management experience in the information technology, systems engineering, information assurance, financial services, and telecommunications markets. Throughout his career, he has focused on delivering complex integrated solutions and services for mission critical programs to both government and commercial customers. Yogesh was recognized as a Fed100 Award winner (2018) for impactful leadership in the industry and received Washington Technology’s CTO of the Year Award (2012) for establishing Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC’s) data center consolidation and cloud go-to-market strategy.

“I was drawn to Sev1Tech because of its rising stature as a strong mid-tier player, backed by a reputable private equity partner in DFW Capital. The organization has a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities and delivers compelling solutions and services to support our customers’ mission,” said Yogesh Khanna. “Sev1Tech has an amazing company culture that places tremendous value on diversity of thought and fosters an entrepreneurial mindset that is critical to innovate and deliver greater value to our customers.”

Prior to joining Sev1Tech, Yogesh spent 14 years as the Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer at GDIT, CSRA, and CSC. He was responsible for creating and implementing go-to market strategies for offerings enabled by next generation emerging technologies, leading the Digital Consulting and Solutions organization, and managing the corporate-wide Technology Alliance program.

“I am thrilled to welcome Yogesh to the Sev1Tech family,” said Bob Lohfeld, CEO at Sev1Tech. “As the organization continues to grow, his experience conceptualizing, developing, and implementing technology-enabled business solutions will be invaluable in delivering greater value to our customers and achieving our growth objectives.”

Read more at Sev1Tech

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)