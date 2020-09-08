SIA Announces Winners of the 2020 SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship

The Security Industry Association (SIA) recently selected 12 recipients for the inaugural SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship. This scholarship was developed by the SIA Women in Security Forum to further educational opportunities and promote advancement for a diverse security workforce. The scholarship is open to SIA members and student members, and each winner receives $6,650 to put towards any kind of continued education or professional development. This includes professional development courses, webinars, conferences, SIA programs, student loans, or any other type of educational program.

The winners:

Ryane Burke, partner marketing and events manager, Identiv

Margurie Evans, SIA student member; event security lead, Phoenix Suns

Antoinette King, key account manager – end user, Axis Communications

Kavya Madhusudhan, senior project engineer, Allegion

Erin Mann, customer experience and strategy marketing manager, multifamily, Allegion Canada Inc.

Daphne Navarro, SIA student member

Sheethal Rao, mechanical engineer, Allegion

Jenna Rolfe, SIA student member; junior readiness and security policy officer, Global Affairs Canada

Joneka Russell, security officer, Allied Universal

Holly Sanson, marketing manager, ADT Commercial

Kerri Sutherland, human resources business partner, Axis Communications

Rachel Wyatt-Swanson, director of business development, Cherokee Nation Security & Defense

These women come from a diverse set of backgrounds, ranging in experiences and fields. From marketing, event security, and engineers, these women represent the whole of a diverse security workforce. Three of the winners were SIA student members, representing the next generation of security workforce members. Congratulations to all of the winners!

