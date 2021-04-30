Smiths Detection Launches Lithium Batteries Algorithm for Cargo and Checked Baggage System

Smiths Detection has launched a new lithium batteries algorithm for the HI-SCAN 10080 EDX-2is, its dual-view air cargo and checked-baggage screening system.

The algorithm has been designed to provide automatic detection of lithium batteries in all freight and baggage screened for explosives by the HI-SCAN 10080 EDX-2is, reducing the burden on image analysts with very low false alarm rates.

Consumer demand for lithium batteries is growing exponentially, as these batteries are the primary power source for personal and portable electronic devices. Classified as dangerous goods because of the potential for these batteries to ignite, lithium batteries pose a significant safety threat. Since January 2006, a total of 310 incidents of smoke, heat, fire or explosion involving lithium batteries in air cargo or hold baggage has been recorded, according to FAA data.

The lithium battery algorithm is part of Smiths Detection’s family of AI-algorithms, iCMORE, which provides automatic detection of dangerous goods and weapons across its conventional x-ray and explosives detection technologies using deep learning and classical material discrimination. The iCMORE algorithms are complementary solutions to existing screening technology.

“We are continually striving to develop new technologies to ensure the safety of people globally” said Richard Thompson, Global Director Aviation for Smiths Detection. “Harnessing the power of deep learning is crucial in further developing object recognition algorithms. This new technology has been developed by working with our customers to capture thousands of X-ray images to then be analysed by the new algorithm so it can learn to detect lithium batteries based on shape. This algorithm will provide the powerful detection of lithium batteries while increasing efficiency and speed for users.”

In July 2020, Smiths Detection launched iCMORE detection algorithms for lithium batteries and dangerous goods for use by its HI-SCAN 10080 XCT scanner, becoming its first explosive-detection system to offer these options.

