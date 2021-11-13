Smiths Detection to Provide Radiation Portal Monitors to CWMD

Smiths Detection has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD) to provide 110 radiation portal monitors (RPM). Partnering with Radiation Solutions, Inc, the RPM’s will be deployed across land border crossings throughout the United States.

The RPM is a passive checkpoint which can detect potentially dangerous radiation emitting material which passes through its detection zone. The portal is capable of scanning trucks, vehicles, containers, packages and people.

The new contract continues Smiths Detection’s relationship with CWMD after an initial contract award for test unit RPM’s in January 2019.

The RPM’s are designed to deliver 24/7 screening, 365 days a year, and will be deployed between December 2021 and May 2023.

