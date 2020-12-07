Thales Introduces Double-Sided Document Reader

A new document reader from Thales has been designed to inspect both sides of an ID document simultaneously in the cloud, thus simplifying the ID verification process.

The Thales Gemalto Intelligent ID Card Reader enables ID card and driving license authentication to speed up people onboarding and protect against ID fraud. Thales says the reader is the first to be able to examine ID cards or driving licenses in the cloud in less than four seconds.

It also offers a touchless check, which is all the more important in the COVID-19 era. The user inserts their ID card into the reader which reads both sides of the card simultaneously. Once this action is complete, a LED changes from blue to green and the ID is ejected and returned to its owner with no physical interaction between the user and operator.

The “i” version permits multiple intelligent readers to be centrally connected via WiFi – ideal for organizations that need to deploy a fleet of readers such as retail stores and financial institutions. The compact device can also be set up, managed and serviced remotely.

Read more at Thales

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)