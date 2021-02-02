USPTO Awards IT Modernization Contract to REI Systems

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Office of Trademarks has selected REI Systems to support application development and app modernization for nearly 20 mission-critical systems. These applications comprise the Trademark Product Line, one of four IT product lines within the recently introduced USPTO IT Product Catalog.

USPTO aims to link IT support and delivery with strategies and business objectives while modernizing the IT environment enhancing the user experience for USPTO staff, Trademark customers, and the general public.

REI has previously provided modernization services to other federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security.

The Trademark Product Line consists of a series of systems and applications supporting the Trademark registration process – from application submission to attorney review to registration and continued use. As part of USPTO’s New Ways of Working, REI’s Agile teams of full-stack developers will follow the firm’s Mindful Modernization® approach – taking behavioral psychology, change management, and customer needs into account.

This contract, valued at nearly $80M with a period of performance of over seven years, was procured through the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) vehicle.

