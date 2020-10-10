Quartermaster Seaman Recruit Dylan Walker of the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14) throws mooring line toward the pier at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on Sept. 15, 2019. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

Vectrus Wins U.S. Navy Contract for Support Services at Guantanamo Bay

Vectrus Systems Corporation has been awarded a potential $196 million firm-fixed-price contract for the U.S. Navy to continue providing base operations support services at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay (NSGB), Cuba. The contract extends through November 2025, including all option periods.

Under the contract, Vectrus will provide various base operations support services, including family housing, facility management, facility investment, custodial, pest control, integrated solid waste management, grounds maintenance and landscaping, utilities management, electrical, wastewater, water, and base support vehicles and equipment.

The award follows the initial contract in 2018 for Vectrus to provide services to NSGB for two years.

