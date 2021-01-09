VTG Taps Kirk Herdman for New Role as President of National Security Solutions

Provider of force modernization and digital transformation systems, VTG, has announced the appointment of Kirk Herdman in the new role of President for National Security Solutions and as a member of its board of directors.

Herdman will lead VTG’s market expansion strategy focused on delivering innovative technologies and digital solutions to a growing portfolio of national security customers within both the defense enterprise and Intelligence Community.

“I’m excited to welcome Kirk Herdman to the team,” said John Hassoun, VTG President and CEO. “Kirk and I have known each other for most of our careers and have been trying to reconnect professionally since we worked together at Veridian. He is a thoughtful leader who brings a wealth of strategic insight, technical expertise, and operational savvy to this new role, as well as an impressive track record growing public- and private-sector businesses in the GovCon market. Kirk is the perfect fit to lead this high-growth area of the VTG enterprise and capitalize on the momentum we built in 2020.”

Prior to joining VTG, Herdman served as Executive Vice President for Business Development and Corporate Development at KeyW Corp., leading to its successful sale to Jacobs Corp. in June 2019. Previously, Herdman was Chief Strategy Officer for Sotera Defense Solutions, where he supported the company’s initial public offering as Global Defense Technology & Systems Inc. in 2009, multiple acquisitions, and ultimately its sale to KeyW in 2017. Herdman’s accomplishments at KeyW and Sotera included multiple, large, prime contract awards and consistent double-digit organic growth. Prior to joining Sotera, Herdman was Senior Vice President and General Manager for Defense and Science Programs at Wyle Information Systems. He has also held executive leadership positions at General Dynamics Corp., ManTech International Corp., and Veridian Corp. Herdman is a graduate of Virginia Tech, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics.

“The ongoing transformation of VTG is one of the most notable recent GovCon narratives,” said Herdman. “I’m excited to reconnect with John, proud to join VTG and its executive team, and look forward to making a meaningful contribution to the company’s growth.”

