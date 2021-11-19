42.4 F
CISA Launches Voluntary Chemical Security Program: ChemLock

The ChemLock program offers completely voluntary, scalable, tailored options for facilities looking to enhance their chemical security posture.

By Homeland Security Today
(FEMA)

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced the launch of a new voluntary chemical security program called ChemLock. ChemLock is a voluntary program which provides no-cost services and tools to chemical facilities to help them better understand risks and improve their chemical security posture.

CISA ChemLock services include:

“Chemlock is an innovative program designed to expand the reach of CISA’s collaborative model to a new set of chemical facility partners. The creativity of the approach promises great benefits for security, safety, and stakeholder awareness,” said Dr. David Mussington, Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security.

CISA is a recognized international leader in chemical security. For more than a decade the agency and its predecessor have assisted facilities in building tailored security plans to prevent terrorist exploitation of their chemicals under the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) regulatory program. From on-site consultations to chemical security resources, the CISA ChemLock program offers completely voluntary, scalable, tailored options for facilities looking to enhance their chemical security posture.

For more information, or support with receiving any of these ChemLock services, please visit the ChemLock program webpage.

