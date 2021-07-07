13th Coast Guard District Transfers Command

Rear Adm. Melvin Bouboulis relieved Rear Adm. Anthony “Jack” Vogt as commander of the 13th Coast Guard District during a change of command ceremony Thursday at Coast Guard Base Seattle.

Vice Adm. Michael F. McAllister, commander of Coast Guard Pacific Area, presided over the ceremony.

As the 13th District Commander, Bouboulis is responsible for all Coast Guard operations throughout the Pacific Northwest which encompasses the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana, and includes more than 4,400 miles of coastline, 600 miles of inland waterways, and a 125 nautical mile international border with Canada.

Bouboulis previously served as the Director of Operational Logistics at headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“It has been an incredible privilege to serve as the 13th District Commander for the past two years,” said Rear Adm. Vogt. “Throughout my tenure, I have endeavored to honor my oath, perform the mission, adhere to the Coast Guard Core Values, and take care of the crews I have been trusted to lead. During what has been an extremely challenging time in our Nation’s history, I am extremely proud of our Coast Guard women and men for performing with excellence while saving lives, ensuring maritime security, and protecting our beautiful Pacific Northwest environment.”

Vogt was previously assigned as the Assistant Commandant for Response Policy at Coast Guard Headquarters. He oversaw the development of strategic response doctrine and policy guidance for all Coast Guard forces. Other assignments included serving as the Director of Governmental and Public Affairs for the Coast Guard, where he was responsible for external engagement with Congress, the media and other intergovernmental bodies.

Vogt, a native of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, retired after 35 years of service during a ceremony held later in the day at Alki Point Lighthouse.

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

Read more at USCG

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)