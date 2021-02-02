Alejandro Mayorkas Sworn in as First Latino and Immigrant DHS Secretary

Alejandro Mayorkas was sworn in this evening as the first Latino and first immigrant secretary of Homeland Security following a 56-43 confirmation vote in the Senate.

GOP Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Mitt Romney (Utah), and Dan Sullivan (Alaska) were the only Republicans to vote in favor of Mayorkas. All Democrats supported his confirmation.

President Biden announced his intention to nominate the Cuban-born Mayorkas in mid-November. Mayorkas served as deputy secretary at DHS from December 2013 to October 2016, and before that served as director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services from 2009 to 2013.

Mayorkas’ confirmation was delayed by a Republican hold on his nomination. After Mayorkas’ confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee nearly two weeks ago, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said that Mayorkas “has not adequately explained how he will enforce federal law and secure the southern border given President-elect Biden’s promise to roll back major enforcement and security measures.”

Shortly after 6 p.m. today, it took Vice President Kamala Harris about 90 seconds to swear in the new DHS secretary at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Mayorkas was joined by his wife Tanya and daughters Giselle and Amelia.

“Mr. Mayorkas’ qualifications are unassailable: he is a seven-year veteran of the DHS and has already been confirmed by this chamber three — three — times,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on the floor before the Mayorkas vote. “Like most of President Biden’s cabinet nominees, his nomination is also history-making: he will be the first Latino and first immigrant to hold the top job at DHS.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) argued that Mayorkas “does not deserve Senate confirmation to lead Homeland Security” and called the nominee an “ethically compromised partisan lawyer.”

With Mayorkas by his side in the Oval Office this evening, Biden said, “I’m looking forward to his leadership and working with Congress on a lot of issues, including an immigration bill that has I think great support in both chambers.”

David Pekoske, who had been at the helm of DHS as acting secretary until Mayorkas’ confirmation, will travel to Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday as acting deputy secretary to participate in Super Bowl Security Day.

