Biden Nominates Former DoD Official as First Woman to Lead National Counterterrorism Center

President Biden nominated Christine Abizaid as the first woman to lead the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC).

Abizaid spent nearly a decade as a counterterrorism intelligence officer at the Defense Intelligence Agency before transitioning to the National Security Council, first as a Director for Counterterrorism and then as the Senior Policy Advisor to the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism.

In 2014, she was appointed by the Secretary of Defense as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Central Asia. Her last government post was leading the Defense Innovation Unit’s newly established presence in Austin, Texas.

Abizaid joined Dell Technologies in 2017 and currently serves as an executive in its Global Operations organization.

“Christy brings a command of counterterrorism issues, leadership acumen, and enterprising approach that will enable her to effectively steer NCTC and lead the CT mission into the future,” Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said. “Christy is an outstanding selection for this critical position, and I look forward to working with her to protect our nation.”

