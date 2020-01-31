(FEMA)

Carlos Castillo to Fill Daniel Kaniewski’s Resilience Role at FEMA

Carlos J. Castillo, the current associate administrator for resilience at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will step into the role being vacated by the departure of Deputy Administrator for Resilience Daniel Kaniewski.

FEMA said Castillo assumed his new role as the Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Administrator, Resilience, effective today.

Castillo, who served as FEMA’s assistant administrator for disaster assistance from 2007-09, joined FEMA after a 26-year career in fire and emergency services in Florida’s Miami-Dade County. He retired as Assistant Fire Chief and served three years as the county’s director of emergency management.

Castillo has a variety of emergency management roles at the local, national and international levels as well as the private and nonprofit sectors, having served as regional disaster officer for the South Florida Region American Red Cross. He has also worked with the United Nations, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Consortium on disaster management.

Kaniewski, who was confirmed to his role on Sept. 14, 2017, stepped down from the agency to pursue a private-sector opportunity. He submitted his resignation Thursday morning and his last day was today.

FEMA’s Kaniewski Leaving for Private Sector

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)

Bridget Johnson is the Managing Editor for Homeland Security Today. A veteran journalist whose news articles and analyses have run in dozens of news outlets across the globe, Bridget first came to Washington to be online editor and a foreign policy writer at The Hill. Previously she was an editorial board member at the Rocky Mountain News and syndicated nation/world news columnist at the Los Angeles Daily News. Bridget is a senior fellow specializing in terrorism analysis at the Haym Salomon Center. She is a Senior Risk Analyst for Gate 15, a private investigator and a security consultant. She is an NPR on-air contributor and has contributed to USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, New York Observer, National Review Online, Politico, New York Daily News, The Jerusalem Post, The Hill, Washington Times, RealClearWorld and more, and has myriad television and radio credits including Al-Jazeera and SiriusXM.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Emergency Preparedness

SIGN UP NOW for FREE News & Analysis on topics of your choice across homeland security!

BEYOND POLITICS.  IT'S ABOUT THE MISSION. 

Go to Top