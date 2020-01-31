Carlos Castillo to Fill Daniel Kaniewski’s Resilience Role at FEMA

Carlos J. Castillo, the current associate administrator for resilience at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will step into the role being vacated by the departure of Deputy Administrator for Resilience Daniel Kaniewski.

FEMA said Castillo assumed his new role as the Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Administrator, Resilience, effective today.

Castillo, who served as FEMA’s assistant administrator for disaster assistance from 2007-09, joined FEMA after a 26-year career in fire and emergency services in Florida’s Miami-Dade County. He retired as Assistant Fire Chief and served three years as the county’s director of emergency management.

Castillo has a variety of emergency management roles at the local, national and international levels as well as the private and nonprofit sectors, having served as regional disaster officer for the South Florida Region American Red Cross. He has also worked with the United Nations, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Consortium on disaster management.

Kaniewski, who was confirmed to his role on Sept. 14, 2017, stepped down from the agency to pursue a private-sector opportunity. He submitted his resignation Thursday morning and his last day was today.

